Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expands By 19.1%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.50. 2,854,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.