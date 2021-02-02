Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rises By 33.4%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 503,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,867. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

