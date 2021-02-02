Short Interest in Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Expands By 31.1%

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,388,100 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 10,975,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PTTN traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 250,525,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,940,625. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Patten Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
