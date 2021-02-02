Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expands By 72.4%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.