Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Decreases By 40.0%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
STBMY remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $13.91.
St Barbara Company Profile
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.