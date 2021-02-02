Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Decreases By 40.0%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

STBMY remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

