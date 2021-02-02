Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expands By 73.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.3% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

