Short Interest in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Expands By 69.2%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

