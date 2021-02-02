Smith Salley & Associates Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $288.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.96. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

