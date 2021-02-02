S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global stock opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

