Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SEPJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SEPJF remained flat at $$41.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Spectris has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

