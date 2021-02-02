Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,580.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $13,619.10 and approximately $7,580.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00400631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

