SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

SSAAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 165,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

