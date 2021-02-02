Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $48.66 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $48.66 million and $138,103.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00307657 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.01561820 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,793,903 coins and its circulating supply is 112,793,482 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.