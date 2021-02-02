Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 112,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

