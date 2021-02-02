Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $106,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 407,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

