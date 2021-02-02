Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

SBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 2,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,939. The stock has a market cap of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.