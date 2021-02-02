Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lithia Motors Put Options (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 943 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

NYSE:LAD opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $353.46. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average of $265.69.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

