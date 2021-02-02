StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

