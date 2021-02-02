Strs Ohio Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 over the last ninety days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

