Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $67,065.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

