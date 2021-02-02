Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 38,450 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 2,555 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

SUM opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.28.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after buying an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Summit Materials by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

