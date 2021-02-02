Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 7,545,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 609,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,322,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 582,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

