Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Symrise stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

