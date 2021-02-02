Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

