Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $263.57 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

