Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $613.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

