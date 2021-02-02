T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.