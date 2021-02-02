Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $$34.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

