Tamar Securities LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

