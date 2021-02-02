Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLLEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 61,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,465. Teletouch Communications has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Teletouch Communications
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Teletouch Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teletouch Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.