Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,853,000.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

