Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.81 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.06 EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of TENB traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

