TerraKRW (KRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.40 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $34.40 million and $237,787.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,377,109,224 coins and its circulating supply is 38,376,380,116 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

