Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $872.00. 469,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.88 and a 200 day moving average of $506.75. The stock has a market cap of $826.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,686.37, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

