The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

