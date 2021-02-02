The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.