The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 363,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

