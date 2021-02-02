The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.10 for the period. The Container Store Group also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.57 EPS.
NYSE:TCS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $748.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
