The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

