The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $99,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

