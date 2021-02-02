The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 34.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 5,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.