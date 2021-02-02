The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.