TheStreet Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “C-“

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Coherent stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Coherent by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

