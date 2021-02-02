TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Receives $2.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VREYF. TD Securities lowered TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TORC Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of VREYF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. TORC Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.