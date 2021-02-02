TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Up 10%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 218,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 164,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.