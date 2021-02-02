Truadvice LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

PAPR opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $27.40.

