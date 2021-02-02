Truadvice LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

