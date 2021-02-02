Truadvice LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of PH opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average is $233.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.