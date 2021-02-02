Truadvice LLC Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

ES opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

