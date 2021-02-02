Truadvice LLC Invests $247,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $10,751,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $7,198,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

